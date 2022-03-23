Faggart, Jr., Mr. Tommy "Toby"



March 13, 2022



Tommy "Toby" M. Faggart, Jr. passed away on March 13, 2022 while on vacation in Belize with family.



A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Climax, NC. The family will receive friends, in the church fellowship hall, from 2 to 3 p.m. prior to the service.



Tommy was a financial advisor with Edward Jones for twenty-two years and worked previously at UPS for twenty years. He enjoyed his family and friends, scuba diving, cooking, boating, traveling, sports, bringing people together, and chasing sunsets.



He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Ronda Golden Faggart; son, Tyler Thomas Faggart; and Tyler's wife, Olivia Huey Faggart. He is also survived by his father Tommy Faggart, Sr., mother Billie Faggart, brother Scott Faggart (Sandra), sisters Sabrina Ballenger (Randy), and Shannon Massey (Ed), eight nieces and nephews and their spouses and ten great nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethlehem United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 56, Climax, NC 27233 or Fellowship Baptist Church, 120 Fellowship Church Road, Siler City, NC 27344; Attn: Pastor Jason Golden (nephew).



George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the Faggart family with arrangements.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 23, 2022.