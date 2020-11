STEELE, JR., Dr. TommyJune 20, 1932 - October 29, 2020"Dear Ones, I would like to have a celebration of life. The service will be happy—No tears, but rejoicing in "absent from the body, present with the Lord." By all means, just a time of praise."Real Life is Just Beginning. This is the way it should be for a Christian. Amen."A Celebration of Life will be held in praise to the Lord for His wonderful blessings in life on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 3 pm at Faith Bible Fellowship (1905 Garner Glen Dr - Raleigh).For his full tribute, please visit www.MitchellatRMP.com