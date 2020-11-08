Dear Jennifer this is John wilder from food lion. I just wanted to give you my deepest condolences on the passing of your dad. He was a very sweet man who without a doubt showed the love of God everywhere he went. Rest assured that your dad is in the presence of the Almighty God. IL always remember his warm and loving heart. Please let me know if there's anything you need. Love you always John wilder

John Wilder Friend November 1, 2020