Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Tommy Ray Stewart Sr.
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel
5926 West Friendly Avenue
Greensboro, NC
Stewart, Tommy Ray

December 6, 1939 - June 18, 2021

Tommy Ray Stewart of Greensboro, NC passed away on June 18, 2021 at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. A native of Wise County, VA, Tommy was the sixth and youngest son of Winfield Scott Stewart, a coal miner, and Daisy Bell (Clark) Stewart, a homemaker. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, his five older brothers, wife Patricia (Robertson), and his infant daughter, Tammy Maria. He is survived by older son, Tommy Jr. (Ray), his wife Cathryn, granddaughter Hannah, and his younger son Robert Clayton II (Robby), his wife Diamond, and grandsons Landon and Luke.

Tommy attended J.J. Kelly High School in Wise, VA and the National School of Meat Cutting in Toledo, Ohio. He worked for over 45 years as meat cutter in grocery stores in the Triad area including Colonial, Kroger, Big Star, and Food Lion Food Stores. Tommy was a proud union man for most of his 45 working years as a member of the United Food and Commerical Workers.

Tommy was a lifelong straight ticket Yellow Dog Democrat and a huge baseball fan, having played as a second baseman in high school. He loved the Philadelphia Phillies, who brought a lifetime of both joy and frustration. As a Phillies fan, he also hated the Atlanta Braves and the New York Yankees and felt a great deal of happiness when they lost.

Tommy was immensely proud of his sons, both of whom became Eagle Scouts, his granddaughter, and his grandsons. Although he was never fortunate enough to be able to afford a college education, he was a voracious reader and placed a great deal of value on education, especially reading. He constantly touted the value of a rigorous education or learning a skilled trade. He deeply believed that all types of hard work and labor were honorable, and he despised personal and intellectual laziness.

A Memorial Service for family and friends will be held in his honor at the Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Guilford Chapel on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, his family asks that you make a donation in his honor to the charity of your choice.

Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Guilford Chapel

5926 W. Friendly Avenue
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
11
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel
5926 West Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC
Jul
11
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel
5926 West Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My friend for life an in after life your will always be remembered as my best friend I will miss our talks an laughs we had together to rest my friend I will see you on the other side someday sorry to your lost family he was a great man , father , an my friend til the end
Donna olerich
Friend
June 23, 2021
We send our sincerest condolences on the passing of your Dad. I will miss seeing him at the grocery store in his coveralls! What a sweet man he was and raised two great men. Peace and love.....
John and Pauline Cobrda
June 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results