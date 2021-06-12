Menu
Tommy Joe Stutts
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Loflin Funeral Home
212 W Swannanoa Ave
Liberty, NC
Stutts, Tommy Joe

September 18, 1956 - June 3, 2021

Tommy Joe Stutts, 64, of Liberty, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Fairview Cemetery in Liberty.

Tommy was the son of the late Roy and Vernelle Allred Stutts, and was also preceded in death by his brothers, Terry Stutts and Roy Burns Stutts, Jr.; long-time companion, Barbara Bunting.

He is survived by his brother, Melvin Stutts of Liberty; sisters, Jean Stutts of Liberty, Judy Stutts of High Point, and Nancy Wheeler of Greensboro; niece, Kristen Stutts of Randleman; and Brad Stutts (Kristina) of Greensboro.

Tommy was an Eastern Randolph High School graduate. Throughout his life, he worked at Gilbarco, Dow Corning, Worchester Controls and Rubbermill of Liberty, where he retired. Anyone that knew Tommy knew him to be a big-hearted person who always put those he loved before himself. He showed so much love to his family, close friends, and his dogs and cats. They will all miss him dearly.

Loflin Funeral Home is honored to serve the Stutts family.

Loflin Funeral Home

212 W. Swannanoa Avenue, Liberty, NC 27298
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Loflin Funeral Home
212 W Swannanoa Ave, Liberty, NC
Jun
13
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Fairview Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Loflin Funeral Home
