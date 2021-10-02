Whitley, Tommy Gene



January 8, 1950 - September 24, 2021



Tommy Gene Whitley, age 71, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021 at The Brian Center for Health and Rehabilitation in Eden, North Carolina. He was born in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina January 8, 1950, the oldest of four children born to Bobbie Whitley and Viola Garren Stone.



Those left behind to cherish his memory are brother Danny Whitley and wife Debbie, sister Diane Austin and husband Harlan, brother David Whitley, niece Michelle and husband Rocky Craig, nieces Elizabeth (Beth) Whitley and Lynette Whitley, nephews David and Robert Barnes, Michael and Jason Whitley, great-nephews Eric Craig and Jason Whitley and great-niece Emma Craig.



He loved living at the Center and they all loved him. Many came in to tell him good-bye. He was known to all as Super Man, and loved being called Super Man. His favorite singer was Elvis Presley. Elvis and Tommy were born on the same date. January 8th (to Tommy, Elvis and he were brothers).



"Tom-Tom", your family and friends truly miss you.



Interment will be at Cherryville City Cemetery, North Carolina, next to our Mother.



There will be no Service or Memorial due to Covid.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 2, 2021.