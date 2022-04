Tony Belk



Greensboro — Tony Belk, 79, went Home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, January 15, 2021. A celebration of his life will be held at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 24, at Lawndale Baptist Church. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is honored to assist the Belk family with arrangements.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 21, 2021.