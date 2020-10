Tony G. Roof, Sr.



Climax — Tony G. Roof, Sr., 77, died Wednesday, October 21, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 25 at Lakeview Memorial Park in Greensboro. Forbis and Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the family.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 23, 2020.