Bacher, Tracey Matthews
September 26, 1945 - September 5, 2021
Tracey Matthews Bacher passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, September 11, at Pinelawn Memorial Park, 1105 Morganton Road, Southern Pines, NC.
Tracey was born September 26, 1945, in Albany, New York, daughter of the late Whitley G. Matthews, Sr. and Arlene S. Matthews. She resided in Greensboro, where she graduated from Page High School and was a graduate of Sacred Heart College in Belmont, NC.
Mrs. Bacher was preceded in death by her first husband, Roger L. Watson, Jr. and her second husband, Mitch Bacher. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Justin Watson (Maurine); daughter, Jennifer Harris (Chris); grandson, Matthew Watson; brothers, Whit Matthews, Jr., Chris Matthews and sister, Marian Matthews. Also surviving are many loving extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090, www.aspca.org
Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is assisting the Bacher family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 10, 2021.