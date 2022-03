Travon Kenndey Lamont Williamson



Greensboro — Travon Kenndey Lamont Williamson, 21, died Friday, August 27, 2021. A celebration of life and viewing was held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 9 at New Light Baptist Church, 1105 Willow Rd. Interment followed in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 10, 2021.