Womack, Trebien Devon
GREENSBORO – Trebien Devon Womack, 27, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
A celebration of life will be held 3 p.m. Thursday, June 3 at Garden of Prayer Apostolic Church, 2401 16th St. There will be limited seating and masks are mandatory.
Survivors include children, Kaiden Womack and Leilani Womack; father, Ricky Womack; mother, LaDonna Womack; brothers, Bryan Gordon, Corey Womack, Tristan Womack and Skyler Womack; grandparents, Roland Womack (Theresa), Maedee Young and Lila Womack; uncles, Devon Young (Aimee), Kevin Womack, Kendall Womack and Justin Parker; aunt, Torie Womack; a host of relatives and friends.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 1, 2021.