I was a classmate of Tre's when we went to Allen Middle School. He was one of the 1st people that I immediately got close to. We had a brother sister type of bond. He was the goof ball in class and made everyone laugh. Even though I haven't spoke to him in years he always had a special place in my heart. This news came as a surprise and has took me at a loss of words but I extend my heartfelt and deepest condolences to his family and all those who knew him. Love you Tre, you will be missed bro!!!

Chelsea Friend May 26, 2021