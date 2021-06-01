Menu
Trebien Devon Womack
FUNERAL HOME
Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations
1024 Homeland Ave
Greensboro, NC
Womack, Trebien Devon

GREENSBORO – Trebien Devon Womack, 27, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

A celebration of life will be held 3 p.m. Thursday, June 3 at Garden of Prayer Apostolic Church, 2401 16th St. There will be limited seating and masks are mandatory.

Survivors include children, Kaiden Womack and Leilani Womack; father, Ricky Womack; mother, LaDonna Womack; brothers, Bryan Gordon, Corey Womack, Tristan Womack and Skyler Womack; grandparents, Roland Womack (Theresa), Maedee Young and Lila Womack; uncles, Devon Young (Aimee), Kevin Womack, Kendall Womack and Justin Parker; aunt, Torie Womack; a host of relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be offered at www.serenityfhcremations.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Garden of Prayer Apostolic Church
2401 16th St., NC
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations.
Rickey & LaDonna my most sincerest condolences. My heart breaks for your family. May Gods grace peace and love surround you all.
Coeiel Osborne
June 13, 2021
Our sincere condolences and prayers to you and your family Ladonna.
Cindy and Johnika Johnson-Perry
Other
June 3, 2021
RICKY, LADONNA,ROLAND AND ALL OUR FAMILY! PRAYERS AND CONDOLENCES FROM US INCLUDING OUR ETERNAL LOVE!
FANNIE &MICHAEL BROWN
Family
June 1, 2021
PRAYERS AND CONDOLENCES FOR THE FAMILIES !
FANNIE BROWN
Family
June 1, 2021
My sincere condolences to the family. May the Peace of God be with you!
Kathy Greenlee Gill
June 1, 2021
Ricky To you and your family I send my condolences, I am so sorry for your lost , please know that your family will be in my thoughts and prayers!!!
Kristie J Mebane
Friend
June 1, 2021
Although I do not know the family, I also grieve for your lose.
Janet
Other
June 1, 2021
My condolences.
Felton Foushee
June 1, 2021
I was a classmate of Tre's when we went to Allen Middle School. He was one of the 1st people that I immediately got close to. We had a brother sister type of bond. He was the goof ball in class and made everyone laugh. Even though I haven't spoke to him in years he always had a special place in my heart. This news came as a surprise and has took me at a loss of words but I extend my heartfelt and deepest condolences to his family and all those who knew him. Love you Tre, you will be missed bro!!!
Chelsea
Friend
May 26, 2021
