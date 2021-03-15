Well here we are again, March. The thing I always think about in March is Tyler. Guessing it was 3rd grade, when Jim came into the class to pick up Tyler, Mid day! Mind you he is not sick. He is the opposite, beaming with excitement to go home early. Apparently its "OK" to check out early to watch the ACC tournament. My parents were not aware of this rule. As Tyler gathered his things, there was no covering up his feelings. The side grin and arm around him as he left the room, it was evident he was loved.

Jeff Seymour March 11, 2022