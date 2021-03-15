Tyler Vaden Scott
Reidsville — Tyler Vaden Scott, 40, of Reidsville, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 11, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Wilkerson Funeral Home with Rev. Randy Hester officiating. The burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens and the family will be available one hour prior to the service to receive friends. In consideration of the family, please remember social distancing and wear a mask. One more request: IF POSSIBLE, please wear golf attire to the funeral!
Tyler was born in Rockingham County and graduated from Rockingham County High School. He also attended ECU for a couple of years. He was an avid sports fan (Go Heels) and he especially loved golf. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his brother, Mike Scott; maternal grandparents Roy and Virginia Vaden and Richard Scott.
He is survived by his wife, Amber Scott; children Aubree and Vaden Scott; parents Jim and Rachel Scott; paternal grandmother Elizabeth Scott; sister-in-law Nicole Scott; niece Kamryn Scott-Pass; nephew Jake Scott; uncle Harold Vaden; aunts Linda Walker and husband Nat, Judy Lovelace and husband Terry; cousins Chris Lovelace and wife Dawn, Brian Lovelace, Jonathan and Tommy Walker.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2021.