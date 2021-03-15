Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Tyler Vaden Scott
ABOUT
Rockingham County High School
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory - Reidsville
1909 Richardson Drive
Reidsville, NC
Tyler Vaden Scott

Reidsville — Tyler Vaden Scott, 40, of Reidsville, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Wilkerson Funeral Home with Rev. Randy Hester officiating. The burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens and the family will be available one hour prior to the service to receive friends. In consideration of the family, please remember social distancing and wear a mask. One more request: IF POSSIBLE, please wear golf attire to the funeral!

Tyler was born in Rockingham County and graduated from Rockingham County High School. He also attended ECU for a couple of years. He was an avid sports fan (Go Heels) and he especially loved golf. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his brother, Mike Scott; maternal grandparents Roy and Virginia Vaden and Richard Scott.

He is survived by his wife, Amber Scott; children Aubree and Vaden Scott; parents Jim and Rachel Scott; paternal grandmother Elizabeth Scott; sister-in-law Nicole Scott; niece Kamryn Scott-Pass; nephew Jake Scott; uncle Harold Vaden; aunts Linda Walker and husband Nat, Judy Lovelace and husband Terry; cousins Chris Lovelace and wife Dawn, Brian Lovelace, Jonathan and Tommy Walker.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
16
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
1909 Richardson Drive, Reidsville, NC
Mar
16
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
1909 Richardson Drive, Reidsville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory - Reidsville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory - Reidsville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Well here we are again, March. The thing I always think about in March is Tyler. Guessing it was 3rd grade, when Jim came into the class to pick up Tyler, Mid day! Mind you he is not sick. He is the opposite, beaming with excitement to go home early. Apparently its "OK" to check out early to watch the ACC tournament. My parents were not aware of this rule. As Tyler gathered his things, there was no covering up his feelings. The side grin and arm around him as he left the room, it was evident he was loved.
Jeff Seymour
March 11, 2022
My heart cry´s for your family. I absolutely loved Tyler. He was always such a great guy. He played golf with my husband Todd Clark. Amber I am sending you prayers to your family.
Wendy Clark
April 5, 2021
Dear Scotts, so sorry. Many great memories with your family. Many prayers.
Jeff Seymour
March 16, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Kathy Peay Everette
March 15, 2021
Rachel and Jim. There are no words. You are in my prayers. O live ya'll,and Mom Hux loved ya'll
Deborah Hux Mabe
March 15, 2021
Jim, Rachel, and family, please know you are all in our prayers during this sad time. We did not know Tyler, but we know we would have liked him if he was a Tar Heel fan! God bless you all! (Brenda Gunn)
William A. Ward, Jr. and Brenda S. Ward Ward
March 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results