Brown, Jr., Utah
September 24, 1956 - December 20, 2020
Utah Brown, Jr., 64, of Liberty, passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at The Shannon Gray, Jamestown, NC.
He was a retired farmer who worked with his parents at Brown's Plants and Produce.
A graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Dr. Clyde M. Gilmore Memorial Park. He will lie in repose on Saturday, December 26, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty.
He was the son of the late Utah and Erma Lucas Brown and was also preceded in death by his brother, Fred Brown, Sr.
Surviving is his brother, Tim Brown; nephews, Fred Brown, Jr., Josh Brown and his wife, Kati and Brandon Brown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association
, 7029 Albert Pick Road, Suite 200, Greensboro, NC 27409.
Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at www.LoflinFH.com
.
Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty is honored to serve the Brown family.
Loflin Funeral Home
212 W. Swannanoa Ave., Liberty, NC
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 23, 2020.