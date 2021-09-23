Covington, Vail Allen Ellis
April 27, 1951 - September 14, 2021
Vail Allen Ellis Covington, 70, of Gibsonville, NC, passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 with loved ones by her side. Allen was born in Greensboro, NC to Vail and Jim Ellis. She was preceded in death by her father, James N. Ellis, Jr.
Allen is survived by her husband, James Milton Covington; son, Josh (Amy) Covington of Greenville, SC; daughter, Vali (Jared) Paquette of Burlington and two precious granddaughters, Elizabeth Reid and Ellis Ann Covington. Allen is also survived by her mother, Vail Hope Ellis and sister, June (Joe) Curlott of Greensboro as well her brother, Nick (Jo Ellen) Ellis and sisters Kathy (Steven) Smith and Cam (John) Solms of Atlanta, cousin, Frank (Patty) Hope of Burlington, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Allen loved calling Greensboro home. She was a 1969 Grimsley graduate and she continued her education at UNCG in the music department she loved. She was a woman of many talents, and she used her musical talents to be a difference maker in the lives of many. Allen had a beautiful voice and played the violin, piano and organ. Allen blessed many congregations and community organizations with her musical talents. She led the youth and adult music ministries in many churches over the years in North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas.
Allen was a lover of history, family heritage and our country. She was a member and very active participant of the Daughters of the American Revolution Colonel Arthur Forbis Chapter. She served in many leadership roles throughout the years.
Allen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, faithful friend and a devoted follower of Jesus Christ.
Visitation will be held on Sunday afternoon, September 26th between 2 and 5 at the home of Vali and Jared Paquette.
A celebration of Allen's life will be Monday, September 27th at 2 p.m. at Rich & Thompson Funeral Home, 306 Glenwood Ave, Burlington, NC. The family will also receive guests immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family has established a memorial fund to keep Allen's passions for music & family heritage alive. Two scholarships will be awarded each year to a deserving high school senior as they continue their education in music and history.
Checks made payable to:
Allen Ellis Covington Memorial Fund.
Mail checks to:
First Bank
Attn: Erin Strickland
3214 S. Church St.
Burlington, NC 27215
Condolences may be offered online at www.richandthompson.com
.
Rich & Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service
306 Glenwood Ave., Burlington, NC 27215
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 23, 2021.