Ballenger, Verna Elaine McClay



September 17, 1945 - November 21, 2020



Verna Elaine McClay Ballenger, age 75, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Camden Place in Greensboro, NC. She had been in declining health since developing a COVID-19 infection in late January of this year.



Elaine was born September 17, 1945 in Asheboro, NC, to the late Roger McClay and Anna Gillis McClay.



She is survived by one sister, Marilyn McClay Whisnant (Joe) of Greensboro; a brother-in-law, James Moore (widower of sister Gail) of Winston Salem; and a sister-in-law, Jeral McClay (widow of brother Kevan) of Rome, GA. She is also survived by one niece and 6 nephews, as well as a number of great-nieces and nephews.



A 1963 graduate of Allen Jay High School, Elaine fulfilled her dream of becoming a nurse four years later. She worked as an operating room nurse at New York Hospital (Cornell) in NYC, Grady Hospital in Atlanta, and Obici Memorial Hospital in Suffolk, VA. Along the way, she managed to get her small aircraft pilot's license, another life goal. She later returned to school and became a certified registered nurse anesthetist. She ended her career, after many years of work as a CRNA, at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, TX.



Elaine was an avid knitter, and a lover and collector of books. She loved and was loved by many feline companions over the years.



The family wishes to send a special thank you to the caring staff members at Camden Place, and the compassionate hospice staff of AuthoraCare.



There will be a private outdoor service at the columbarium of the First Presbyterian Church of Thomasville at 2 pm on Tuesday, November 24.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 23, 2020.