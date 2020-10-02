Menu
1927 - 2020
August 31, 1927 - September 30, 2020

Veronica Simmons, age 93, of Penn Hills, passed away on September 30, 2020. She was the wife of the late James V. Simmons, beloved mother of James P. (Kathy), Gary F. (Susie), Donald J. (Becky) and the late Kathleen; grandmother of Zachary (Tricia), Jacob (Kayti), Brent (Amanda), Kelsey, Michael (Staci), Jeffrey (Julia), Hayley (Michael), Brittany (Darit), and the late Lucas; great-grandmother of Lucas, Elena, Evelyn, Maverick, Abby, Matthew, Theo, Mayzie, Tillie, Georgia, Liza, Maverick and Vega; sister of the late Emily Buchar, Stanley Kokal, Mary Bahor, Vencil Kokal and Paul Kokal. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Vernie (as her family called her) lived a long healthy life until her Alzheimer's diagnosis three years ago. We are grateful to her caregivers, Nancy Peters and Judy Stack, who made her final years tender and easy, supporting our family and providing great care, giving her a wonderful quality of life. We are also grateful for the extraordinary care provided by Family Hospice for the past six months. She will be missed by her family and friends, but never forgotten. Her imprint will live on for generations to come. Friends received 2 to 4 & 7 to 9 p.m. at Soxman Funeral Homes, Ltd./Roth Chapel, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills, on Friday, October 2, 2020. Mass of Christian burial on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 12 p.m., noon, at St. John the Baptist Church of Holy Family Parish. Interment in Plum Creek Cemetery immediately following Mass. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Family Hospice & Palliative Care, 50 Moffett St., Pittsburgh, PA 15243 or to the charity of your choice.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd, Penn Hills, PA 15235
Oct
2
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd, Penn Hills, PA 15235
Oct
3
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00p.m.
St. John the Baptist Church of Holy Family Parish
