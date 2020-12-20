Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Vickie Suzette Garland
1956 - 2020
BORN
1956
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
2205 South Church Street
Burlington, NC
Garland, Vickie Suzette

April 30, 1956 - December 17, 2020

BURLINGTON- Vickie Suzette Garland, 64, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, December 17, 2020. A Memorial Service may be held at a later date.

Vickie was born on April 30, 1956 in Alamance County. She was the daughter of the late George Washington Garland and Mozelle Somers Garland. Vickie worked at Saf-Gard Safety Shoe Company in Greensboro. Her hobbies included writing, including the song "Christmas Together." She also was very crafty, making jewelry and repurposing clothing.

Vickie is survived by two sisters: Denise Diane Garland (Tim Brame) and Tracy Garland Stalker (David) both of Burlington; a niece, Karen Jaycie Hunter; and her beloved four-legged nephews, Sonny and Sammy. It was the highlight of her day to get her kisses and hugs from them every morning.

Along with her parents, Vickie was preceded in death by a brother, Joel H. Garland.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Vickie's honor, due to her extreme love for animals to Burlington Animal Services, 221 Stone Quarry Road, Burlington, NC 27215 or Humane Society of Alamance County, 2213 Edgewood Avenue, Burlington, NC 27215.

You may send condolences and sign the online register book at www.lowefuneralhome.com.

Lowe Funeral Home and Crematory

2205 South Church Street
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.