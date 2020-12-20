Garland, Vickie Suzette
April 30, 1956 - December 17, 2020
BURLINGTON- Vickie Suzette Garland, 64, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, December 17, 2020. A Memorial Service may be held at a later date.
Vickie was born on April 30, 1956 in Alamance County. She was the daughter of the late George Washington Garland and Mozelle Somers Garland. Vickie worked at Saf-Gard Safety Shoe Company in Greensboro. Her hobbies included writing, including the song "Christmas Together." She also was very crafty, making jewelry and repurposing clothing.
Vickie is survived by two sisters: Denise Diane Garland (Tim Brame) and Tracy Garland Stalker (David) both of Burlington; a niece, Karen Jaycie Hunter; and her beloved four-legged nephews, Sonny and Sammy. It was the highlight of her day to get her kisses and hugs from them every morning.
Along with her parents, Vickie was preceded in death by a brother, Joel H. Garland.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Vickie's honor, due to her extreme love for animals to Burlington Animal Services, 221 Stone Quarry Road, Burlington, NC 27215 or Humane Society of Alamance County, 2213 Edgewood Avenue, Burlington, NC 27215.
