Phelps, Vickie (Barefoot)
July 4, 1954 - December 1, 2021
Vickie was born in Greensboro, North Carolina to Bunyan and Ruth Barefoot on July 4, 1954. She graduated from Western Guilford High School in 1972 and attended Emmaus Bible College in Iowa.
She married Steven Kirk Phelps on August 7, 1988 in Wheaton, Maryland and lived for the past twenty-two years with him in Tampa, Florida.
She attracted people wherever she went and showed such empathy and compassion that many became lifelong friends. The letters, emails, and poems that poured in during her last weeks spoke movingly of how life-changing her love had been in so many lives.
The thirty-five years she spent battling rheumatoid arthritis was a powerful example to others and inspired many in their own struggles. Despite the devastation of her illness, she was not defined by it. Vickie had a wicked grin and a great sense of humor. She found laughter in the darkest of times.
She enjoyed travel, whether to her favorite Outer Banks or to Germany, Italy, New Zealand or Switzerland. She delighted in the adventure of good food, new sights, and great friends.
Family meant everything to her, from the one she formed with Steve and his parents, to the lifelong friends she made, to her birth family of seven siblings. She loved good food and loved even more sharing it with family and friends. Those times together were her favorites.
Vickie is preceded in death by her parents, Bunyan Wesley Barefoot and Margaret Ruth Earnheart Barefoot and brothers-in-law Douglas Paul Phelps and John Welles Wilder, Jr.
Vickie is survived by her husband, Steven, and siblings Dawn Wilder, Miles (Lynn) Barefoot, Martha (Bob) Tilyard, Cathy (Dick) Guidetti, Claiborne (Holly) Barefoot, Penny (Keith) Teague, and Richard (Sherry) Barefoot, Ted and Norrain Phelps, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Burial took place on Friday, December 17th at Kaneville Cemetery in Kaneville, Illinois.
Memorials may be given in Vickie's honor to Grace Place School located at https://graceplaceschool.org/donate/
Blount and Curry Carrollwood
3207 W Bearss Ave, Tampa, FL 33618
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 19, 2021.