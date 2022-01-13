Royster, Vickie Blair
June 21, 1944 - January 12, 2022
STONEVILLE –Vickie Diane Blair Royster, 77, left this earthly life on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 after an extended illness.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022 in the Colonial Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment will follow at Westminster Gardens in Greensboro. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Mrs. Royster will lie in state on Thursday from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. for those wishing to view and sign a register.
Mrs. Royster was born in New Hanover County, North Carolina to the late Marshall Willis Blair and Canoy Weeks Blair. She was a lifetime member of Center United Methodist Church in Summerfield and attended Reality Church in Stoneville. Vickie retired from Guilford County Schools where she served many years as a teacher's assistant at Summerfield Elementary. Her hobbies included watching western movies, traveling to the beach and shopping.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James "Donnie" Donald Royster.
Survivors include her sons, Jamie Royster (Debbie) and Robert Royster, all of Stoneville; grandchildren, Micheal Royster (Brynn), Cassie Royster, David Royster (Josephine) and Tori Royster; great-grandchildren, Mason, Jensen and Fallon Royster; sister, Ann Luppens (Chris) of Houston, Texas and several special extended family members.
Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family.
Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net
Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc.
127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 13, 2022.