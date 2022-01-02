Hodgin, Victor Govan "Van"
May 9, 1947 - November 27, 2021
On Saturday, 11/27/21 @ 1:45am, Victor Govan Hodgin of Shallotte, NC was ushered into the arms of our Lord and Savior.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Preston and Lillian Hodgin, his brother, J.P. Hodgin, Jr., and his beloved wife, Phyllis.
He is survived by his daughters: Stephanie Hodgin, Wendy Thomas, Angela Brown, and Chrystal Jones, his sons: Scotty Hodgin and David Thomas, his granddaughters: Jordan Permar, Madison Smith, and Brianna Turner, his grandsons: Joshua Rosenfeld and D.J. Jones, his great-granddaughter Stella Permar, his sister, Christina Myers, and several nieces and nephews.
Van grew up in Greensboro, NC and graduated from Ben L. Smith High School. He grew up attending St. Andrews Episcopal Church. He worked at the Guilford County Tax Department as a tax property appraiser and retired after 30 years to live out the rest of his years in Shallotte, NC.
He grew up loving and being a part of the "Boy Scouts" where he was a Scoutmaster for many years. He also had a love for baseball and spent countless hours coaching young inspiring baseball players for the Odd Fellows Lodge.
The will be a memorial service for Van @ St. Andrews Episcopal Church on 2105 W. Market Street in Greensboro, NC on Friday, January 7, 2022 @ 3pm. A celebration of life will follow in the Parish Hall where everyone can share stories of what Van meant to them.
The church does require masks for the service and we will be providing Clemson colored masks for those wanting to honor Van's favorite team. They will be handed out first come, first serve.
Condolences can be sent to his daughter Stephanie Hodgin @ 108 Forest Drive Burlington, NC 27215. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make donations in his name to the American Heart Association
.
Brunswick Funeral Services
5229 Ocean Hwy W, Shallotte, NC 28470
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 2, 2022.