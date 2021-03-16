Menu
Victoria Renae Hess Partlow
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
Partlow, Victoria Renae Hess

January 8, 1948 - March 11, 2021

Victoria Renae Hess Partlow passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at the age of 73.

She was born in Napoleon, Ohio on January 8, 1948, to the late Robert and Valeta Hess. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Sarah and Chad Martin of Boone, NC, and beloved grandsons, Brody and Grant Martin. She is also survived by her sister, Vivian Zepka of Newton, NJ and brother, Russell Hess of Vienna, OH as well as 3 nieces, 2 nephews and their families. She is preceded in death by her former husband, Charles L. Partlow.

Victoria graduated from Ridgeville High School in 1966 and Kent State University in 1970. She was a passionate teacher for exceptional children for 9 years in New Jersey and 22 years in Guilford County Schools. Victoria was recognized as Kernodle Middle School's Teacher of the Year in 2004 and retired in 2009.

Victoria was an active member of Jubilee Worship Center and faithfully served on the North Carolina Legislative Prayer Caucus. She was often described as the "hands and feet of Jesus" and loved people incredibly well. She spent much of her retirement on mission trips and prayer assignments throughout the state, country, and world. She loved spending time with family, ministering and laughing with friends, praying and caring for those in need, and she was an avid gardener. She also enjoyed all sorts of adventures with her grandsons, including visits to the library, pet stores, science centers and lots of creek time.

Victoria's celebration of life will be held at Calvary Church at 1665 Pleasant Ridge Road in Greensboro on Saturday, March 27 at 3 p.m. and will be streamed live as well as in person.

Donations can be made to Samaritan's Purse or House of Hope International.

Published by Greensboro News & Record from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Calvary Church
1665 Pleasant Ridge Roa, Greensboro, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I loved Vicki. As her neighbor for a number of years, I admired her passion for others. She was an amazing person and neighbor. My daughters and I will always remember the good times with Ms Vicki.
Paul Cordts
March 21, 2021
Sarah, I just saw your mom's obituary. I will always remember how she supported me at Brightwood every time we had a book fair. She was such an encourager. You loved books so much. Your mother wanted to make sure you received an ample share of good literature. I am so glad I could know her - even if it were only for a short time. Your family has a lot to be proud of. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this sad time. May God bless you. Sincerely, your former Library teacher... Miss Greene :)
Karen Greene
March 20, 2021
One of the most beautiful, selfless souls I´ve ever had the pleasure of knowing. You will be dearly missed! Condolences to your lovely family and your sisters and brothers in Christ.
Kate Clayton
March 16, 2021
We've lost a good friend and neighbor... Rest Easy Vickie.
John Lewis
March 16, 2021
