Vincent Paccione
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
Paccione, Vincent

September 25, 1939 - December 19, 2021

Vincent Paccione, age 82, of Greensboro passed away Friday December 17, 2021.

Vincent was born September 25, 1939 in Nyack NY to the late Vincent and Natalie Paccione. He lived there until 1956 when he moved to Florida where he worked as an interior designer. In 1994 he moved to North Carolina where he specialized in lighting.

He is survived by his sister Cheryl Finey (Tom), three nephews Bob Hoffman Greg Hoffman (Stephanie), and Larry Brown (Hameda), one great nephew, and two great nieces. He is also survived by his companion Mary Pat Haaf, her two children, and five grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

A very special thanks to the diligent care by the Hospice Team, and another big thanks to all those friends who visited regularly, it was so appreciated.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to AuthoraCare Hospice at 2500 Summit Ave. Greensboro NC, 27405.

Online condolences at www.forbisanddick.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mary Pat, so sorry to hear of Vince's passing. I never knew him well but he was always pleasant whenever John and I ran into him at Triad Stage with you. Take care.
Peggy Koppel
January 2, 2022
Mary Pat......I will truly miss my visits with Vince. Always a struggle to speak well enough to carry on much of a conservation, but he was always nice enough to act like he understood. I will miss bringing Duck Donuts!!! I am sorry for your loss. He put up a long battle!! I will miss Vince.
Mel Morris
December 26, 2021
