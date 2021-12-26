Paccione, Vincent
September 25, 1939 - December 19, 2021
Vincent Paccione, age 82, of Greensboro passed away Friday December 17, 2021.
Vincent was born September 25, 1939 in Nyack NY to the late Vincent and Natalie Paccione. He lived there until 1956 when he moved to Florida where he worked as an interior designer. In 1994 he moved to North Carolina where he specialized in lighting.
He is survived by his sister Cheryl Finey (Tom), three nephews Bob Hoffman Greg Hoffman (Stephanie), and Larry Brown (Hameda), one great nephew, and two great nieces. He is also survived by his companion Mary Pat Haaf, her two children, and five grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
A very special thanks to the diligent care by the Hospice Team, and another big thanks to all those friends who visited regularly, it was so appreciated.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to AuthoraCare Hospice at 2500 Summit Ave. Greensboro NC, 27405.
Online condolences at www.forbisanddick.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 26, 2021.