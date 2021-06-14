Roberts, Violet Moorefield



February 12, 1942 - June 12, 2021



Violet Moorefield Roberts, 79, of Eden passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Novant Forsyth Medical Center.



A graveside service will be held at 11 am Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Woodlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:30 until 11:00 am at the cemetery before the service.



Violet was born in Stoneville on February 12, 1942, a daughter of Wylie Wilson Moorefield and Ocie Waggoner Moorefield, both deceased. She was retired from Karastan Rug Mill. She loved reading her Bible, planting and tending her garden.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Tommy Roberts, and her siblings, Samuel Moorefield, Rachel Pulliam, Ellis Moorefield, Annie Mae Matherly, Eva Stanley and Leroy Moorefield.



Violet is survived by her children, Andrea Simpson and husband Mark, Andy White and wife Lucy, Alex White, Art White and wife Teresa; her siblings, Jimmy Moorefield, Barbara Hill, Cornelia Pike, Kay Hicks, Lorene Amburn, Janie Davis; her grandchildren, Jennifer Rodgers, Tina White, Keenan White, Brandy White, Anabela White, Andres White; and her great grandchildren, Nolan Overby and Jonah Rodgers.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 14, 2021.