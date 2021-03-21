Menu
Virginia Hahn Delzell
1921 - 2021
BORN
1921
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel
5926 West Friendly Avenue
Greensboro, NC
Delzell, Virginia Hahn

May 10, 1921 - March 1, 2021

GREENSBORO – Virginia Delzell, age 99, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021 at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital. Due to COVID19, no services will be held at this time.

Ginny was born on May 10, 1921 in Olney, Illinois, one of 5 daughters born to the late Peter Hahn and Elizabeth Stark Hahn. She attended school in Olney and, in 1943, she married James E. Delzell to whom she was married for 74 years. She and James were blessed with 3 sons whom she adored. Ginny was a meticulous homemaker and she enjoyed welcoming her family to her table during the year, especially on holidays and at family gatherings. She was a doting grandmother to her 6 grandchildren, and she loved them deeply and without question.

In her leisure time, Ginny enjoyed playing bridge and other card games, but golf was always her game.

In addition to her parents, Ginny is preceded in death by her 4 sisters, Anne Marie, Lucille, Eleanor, and Martha.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Stephen K. (Kathy) of Julian, Christopher D. of Lake Lure and Peter L. (Lynn) of Mt. Holly; grandchildren Lindsey (Zack), Leslie (Steve) Samantha (Morgan), Michael, James, and John (Judy); and great-grandchildren, Jacob, Colbie, Anya, Trevor, Randi, Connor, Emmalee and August.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude for the loving and compassionate care their mother received from the staff at Friends Home West.

Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 21, 2021.
