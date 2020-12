Virginia Evans Lamberth



Reidsville — Virginia Evans Lamberth, 92, died Wednesday, December 2, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 6, in Greenview Cemetery. Citty Funeral Home is assisting the Lamberth family.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 5, 2020.