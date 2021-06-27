Faust, Virginia A. "Jennie"January 18, 1933 - June 23, 2021Mrs. Virginia A. "Jennie" Faust of Greensboro passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. She was 88 years old.Jennie was born in Stokes County, N.C. to the late William Luke and Lottie Lee Hawkins Amos.She was a member of Pleasant Garden Baptist Church, a former Sunday School teacher and a member of the Hope Sunday School Class.Her previous employment included, Liberty Hosiery Mill and Chatham Bank in Liberty; Dr. Fred H. Worthington in Hilton Village, Va. and was a substitute teacher in her neighborhood schools. She enjoyed creating and growing flowers and working in her vegetable gardens with Al, it gave her special joy.She is survived by her husband H. Al Faust of the home, sons, Ron A. Faust and wife Sharon of Greensboro N.C., Joseph Lee Faust of Greensboro, N.C. and David Blaine Faust and wife Anne of Staley, N.C.Jennie was blessed with 6 grandchildren, Caroline Faust Cole of Duluth, Ga., Daniel Faust of Durham, N.C. Anastasia Faust of Greensboro N.C., Sarah Faust Rickard of Glade Spring, Va., Jacob Faust of Rock Creek, Ga, Amelia Faust of Staley, N.C.Six Great Grandchildren, Porter, Judah and Crosby Cole of Duluth, Ga.; Stella, Calvin and Eleanor Rickard of Glade Spring, Va.Sister, Joy Hooper of New Port News, Va., and brother Dennis Ray Amos of McLeansville N.C.Pleasant Garden Chapel