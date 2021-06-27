Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Virginia A. "Jennie" Faust
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel
4601 Pleasant Garden Road
Pleasant Garden, NC
Faust, Virginia A. "Jennie"

January 18, 1933 - June 23, 2021

Mrs. Virginia A. "Jennie" Faust of Greensboro passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. She was 88 years old.

Jennie was born in Stokes County, N.C. to the late William Luke and Lottie Lee Hawkins Amos.

She was a member of Pleasant Garden Baptist Church, a former Sunday School teacher and a member of the Hope Sunday School Class.

Her previous employment included, Liberty Hosiery Mill and Chatham Bank in Liberty; Dr. Fred H. Worthington in Hilton Village, Va. and was a substitute teacher in her neighborhood schools. She enjoyed creating and growing flowers and working in her vegetable gardens with Al, it gave her special joy.

She is survived by her husband H. Al Faust of the home, sons, Ron A. Faust and wife Sharon of Greensboro N.C., Joseph Lee Faust of Greensboro, N.C. and David Blaine Faust and wife Anne of Staley, N.C.

Jennie was blessed with 6 grandchildren, Caroline Faust Cole of Duluth, Ga., Daniel Faust of Durham, N.C. Anastasia Faust of Greensboro N.C., Sarah Faust Rickard of Glade Spring, Va., Jacob Faust of Rock Creek, Ga, Amelia Faust of Staley, N.C.

Six Great Grandchildren, Porter, Judah and Crosby Cole of Duluth, Ga.; Stella, Calvin and Eleanor Rickard of Glade Spring, Va.

Sister, Joy Hooper of New Port News, Va., and brother Dennis Ray Amos of McLeansville N.C.

Pleasant Garden Chapel

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel
4601 Pleasant Garden Road, Pleasant, NC
Jun
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel
4601 Pleasant Garden Road, Pleasant, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So grateful that we had Aunt Virginia (Jennie, Sweety) in our life. When you spent time with Aunt Sweety she always gave one of the greatest gifts...her 100% attention. She wanted to hear everything going on in your life and she was 100% focused on you. So rare these days. Such a wonderful human being and what a beautiful 68 year marriage with her beloved husband Al. Always with us!
Mark Dodson Fetner
June 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results