Virginia H. Hairston



Walnut Cove — Virginia H. Hairston, 99, died Friday, September 10, 2021. Public viewing will be held from 1 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 14 at Perry-Spencer Funeral Home, Madison. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 15 at Rising Star Baptist Church.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 14, 2021.