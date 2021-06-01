Herring, Virginia Norton



April 13, 1945 - May 26, 2021



The Reverend Virginia "Ginny" Norton Herring died in Sarasota, FL on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. She was surrounded by her family.



Ginny was born on April 13, 1945 in Norfolk, Virginia. She is survived by her children, Katherine (Kate) Herring, John Herring, Alice Herring, and Eleanor Herring Cooper, by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and by her brother, David Norton. She was predeceased by her daughter, Ann Beckett Herring, her brother, Joseph Norton, and by her parents, Herbert and Mildred Norton.



She served first as Assistant to the Rector at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Salisbury, NC from 1988-92, and then as Rector at Saint Anne's Episcopal Church in Winston-Salem, NC from 1992-99. From Saint Anne's she moved to Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Greensboro, serving 14 years as Assistant to the Rector. Additionally, she served the Diocese of North Carolina on many commissions, councils and task forces.



In 2013, she moved to Sarasota, FL, where she served as Priest in Charge at St. Wilfred Episcopal Church. She actively led the St. Wilfred congregation until the day of her death. Throughout her more than 30 years as an Episcopal priest, she worked tirelessly to improve the lives of others, particularly in marginalized communities.



Music was an integral part of Ginny's life and was central to her celebration of her faith. She will be remembered for her voice, her wisdom, her brilliant smile, and the boundless love, acceptance, and respect she shared with all.



In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation, or to the St. Wilfred Episcopal Church garden fund.



