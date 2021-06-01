The Reverend Virginia "Ginny" Norton Herring died in Sarasota, FL on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. She was surrounded by her family.
Ginny was born on April 13, 1945 in Norfolk, Virginia. She is survived by her children, Katherine (Kate) Herring, John Herring, Alice Herring, and Eleanor Herring Cooper, by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and by her brother, David Norton. She was predeceased by her daughter, Ann Beckett Herring, her brother, Joseph Norton, and by her parents, Herbert and Mildred Norton.
She served first as Assistant to the Rector at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Salisbury, NC from 1988-92, and then as Rector at Saint Anne's Episcopal Church in Winston-Salem, NC from 1992-99. From Saint Anne's she moved to Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Greensboro, serving 14 years as Assistant to the Rector. Additionally, she served the Diocese of North Carolina on many commissions, councils and task forces.
In 2013, she moved to Sarasota, FL, where she served as Priest in Charge at St. Wilfred Episcopal Church. She actively led the St. Wilfred congregation until the day of her death. Throughout her more than 30 years as an Episcopal priest, she worked tirelessly to improve the lives of others, particularly in marginalized communities.
Music was an integral part of Ginny's life and was central to her celebration of her faith. She will be remembered for her voice, her wisdom, her brilliant smile, and the boundless love, acceptance, and respect she shared with all.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation, or to the St. Wilfred Episcopal Church garden fund.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 1, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My heart goes out to Ginny's family, friends & parish. She was an amazing person & will be missed by so many. Ginny was my priest and dear friend while in Salisbury, Winston-Salem & Greensboro. She invited me into the Episcopal church, baptized my daughter, blessed my labyrinth & new art space and supported me throughout my mother's long illness & death. Her brilliant sermons & warm, welcoming heart nurtured me through some very difficult times. I am deeply grateful for having known Ginny. I consider her one of the most obvious & steadfast angels God has ever put into my life & she will always have a place in my heart. Blessings & sympathy to her dear family.
Jane Ritchie
June 9, 2021
Ginny was a special friend. She was always supportive, encouraging, appreciative, and truly inspiring. She officiated at my mother's graveside service and I sang at both of her parent's services. Her laughter, love of music, intellect, and endless optimism will be missed by all who knew her
Donald Hartmann
Friend
June 4, 2021
At Holy Trinity, Ginny was a steadfast source of comfort and strength to a dear friend--and to me--during the friend's illness and death. I will be forever grateful. "I am one of you forever," wrote former North Carolina Poet Laureate Fred Chappell. So it will be with Ginny.
Phyllis Shaw
June 2, 2021
Ginny was an inspiration to us all and a great help to me when I was in the ordination process in North Carolina. And what a lovely voice she had. She's helping out with the heavenly choir. RIP Ginny.
Tally Bandy
June 1, 2021
Thank you for your passion, your wisdom, and your guidance. May light perpetual shine upon you always.