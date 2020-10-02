Duke, Virginia JoAnne
February 10, 1932 - September 20, 2020
Mrs. Virginia "JoAnne" Duke, 88, formerly of McLeansville, passed away at Compass Health and Rehabilitation in Mebane on Sunday, September 20, 2020.
A native of Eden, NC, she was the loving wife of the late Charles Gray Duke, Jr. and the daughter of Moir Franklin Martin and Nancy Edith Winn Martin, both deceased. After marriage, they moved to Fayetteville, where Charles served in the 82nd Airborne and JoAnne found joy in raising her family, serving as a Sunday School teacher, being a committed member of Village Presbyterian Church, and working at Eckerd Drug Store. As their family grew, they also enjoyed being stationed in Germany and Panama. JoAnne was a devoted mom to five children, their spouses, 12 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. Her faith and foundation in Christ was evident in the way she lived her life. She had a servant's heart and lived every day doing for her husband, family, friends, church, and community. She loved to cook, watch all of her children and grandchildren play sports, cheer on the Tar Heels, and shop 364 days a year to make Christmas special for her family and friends. Upon retirement in 1995, Charles and JoAnne moved back home to McLeansville, NC and were dedicated members of Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church. The family was able to be with JoAnne on her final day on earth.
Survivors include three daughters and their spouses, Toni Payne (Tommy), Robin Dorsett (Scott) and Lynette Bartholf (John); two sons and their spouses, Charles Gray Duke, III (Sherry) and Martin Franklin Duke (Jo). She was preceded in death by two sisters, Nancy Lowe and Dixie LaMarr.
A family graveside service will be conducted at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery, 5120 Burlington Road, Greensboro, NC 27405 on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. by Rev. Andrew Brown.
Flowers can be sent to Rich & Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service in Burlington and memorials may be made to Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church.
