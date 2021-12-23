Lee, Virginia Carol Wray
February 27, 1942 - December 20, 2021
Virginia Wray Lee, 79, of Summerfield, went to be with her heavenly family, Monday, December 20, 2021, at Moses Cone Hospital.
A private family memorial celebration of life service will be held on a future date.
Virginia was born on February 27, 1942, to the late John Wray, Sr. and Mildred Holbrook Wray. Virginia was first and foremost a faithful and loving wife to her late husband, Roger, and a nurturing mother, raising her children, grand and great-grandchildren. She also helped raise many nieces, nephews and numerous neighborhood youngsters.
Virginia, aka Mama, Grandma, and/or Mawmaw, is survived by her children: Phoebe Vogel (Joe) of Lenoir, Lisa Garrett (Lee) of Oak Island, Whitney Lee (Jay Copeland) of Summerfield, Lauren Mazur (Robert) of Mooresville, Deirdre Lee of Fountain Inn, SC, Roger Lee, II of the home, and Stephanie Ellisor (Joe) of Summerfield; brothers, John Wray, Jr. (Kathy) and Bob Wray (Gerry Lou) of Summerfield; sister, Elaine Pegram (Mickey) of Myrtle Beach, SC, and sister-in-law Wanda Wray of Stokesdale, 10 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and special pet, Tater.
In addition to her husband of over 60 years, Virginia was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Amanda Pruitt Holcomb and her brother, Jerry Wray.
A special heartfelt Thank You to Virginia's granddaughter, Katie Kaufman, for the extra-loving special care she provided to her grandmother and the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society or to the charity of the donor's choice
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 23, 2021.