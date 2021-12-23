Menu
Virginia Carol Wray Lee
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
Lee, Virginia Carol Wray

February 27, 1942 - December 20, 2021

Virginia Wray Lee, 79, of Summerfield, went to be with her heavenly family, Monday, December 20, 2021, at Moses Cone Hospital.

A private family memorial celebration of life service will be held on a future date.

Virginia was born on February 27, 1942, to the late John Wray, Sr. and Mildred Holbrook Wray. Virginia was first and foremost a faithful and loving wife to her late husband, Roger, and a nurturing mother, raising her children, grand and great-grandchildren. She also helped raise many nieces, nephews and numerous neighborhood youngsters.

Virginia, aka Mama, Grandma, and/or Mawmaw, is survived by her children: Phoebe Vogel (Joe) of Lenoir, Lisa Garrett (Lee) of Oak Island, Whitney Lee (Jay Copeland) of Summerfield, Lauren Mazur (Robert) of Mooresville, Deirdre Lee of Fountain Inn, SC, Roger Lee, II of the home, and Stephanie Ellisor (Joe) of Summerfield; brothers, John Wray, Jr. (Kathy) and Bob Wray (Gerry Lou) of Summerfield; sister, Elaine Pegram (Mickey) of Myrtle Beach, SC, and sister-in-law Wanda Wray of Stokesdale, 10 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and special pet, Tater.

In addition to her husband of over 60 years, Virginia was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Amanda Pruitt Holcomb and her brother, Jerry Wray.

A special heartfelt Thank You to Virginia's granddaughter, Katie Kaufman, for the extra-loving special care she provided to her grandmother and the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society or to the charity of the donor's choice.

Forbis & Dick-Stokesdale is serving the family. You are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 23, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sincere sympathy to all Virginia´s family. We are so sorry for your loss. Pat & Don Matheson
Pat & Don Matheson
December 23, 2021
I am so very sorry for your loss.
Martha Garrett
December 23, 2021
