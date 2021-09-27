Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Virginia Gail Everett Price
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Northwest Guilford High School
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel
5926 West Friendly Avenue
Greensboro, NC
Price, Virginia Gail Everett

June 14, 1946 - September 25, 2021

Mrs. Gail Everett Price, 75, of Greensboro, NC, passed away at her home on Saturday, September 25th with her loving husband by her side.

Visitation will be held on Monday, October 4, 2021 beginning at 10:00 a.m. with a memorial service celebrating her life immediately following at 11:00 in the Guilford College Chapel at Forbis and Dick Funeral Service, 5926 West Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27410.

Gail, a native of Greensboro, was born June 14, 1946 to the late Gilmer and Cora Brown Everett. She was a member of the 1964 graduating class of Northwest Guilford High School. After high school, Gail attended cosmetology school and began a lifetime career as a hairdresser. She operated her own salon for nearly 54 years, only retiring a year ago when her health began to fail. Gail was a devoted and loving wife, sister, aunt, great aunt, and Godmother whose gentle spirit will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She dearly loved her family and made all her friends feel like family. Gail was a woman of strong faith for her Lord and Savior and she attended Ebenezer Lutheran Church.

Those left to cherish her memory include her devoted husband of nearly 56 years, Robert "Bob" Price, Jr.; sister, Brenda Redmon and husband Alan of Greensboro; numerous nieces and nephews; her Godchildren and countless friends.

In addition to her parents, Gail was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Mary Elizabeth and sister Shirley Sams.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

The family is being served by Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel
5926 West Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC
Oct
4
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel
5926 West Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.