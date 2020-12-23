Menu
Virginia Payne Rakestraw
1924 - 2020
BORN
1924
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory - Reidsville
1909 Richardson Drive
Reidsville, NC
Rakestraw, Virginia Payne

June 9, 1924 - December 21, 2020

Virginia Payne Rakestraw, 96, of Reidsville, NC, passed away on December 21, 2020 at Annie Penn Hospital.

Private funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Smyrna Presbyterian Church with Pastor Tom Wray officiating. The burial will follow in the church cemetery. Virginia will be available for viewing at Wilkerson Funeral Home from 2 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning from 8:30 to 12.

Virginia was born in Rockingham County to the late Jess and Mamie McBride Payne. She was a lifelong and faithful member of Smyrna Presbyterian Church. She retired from Agricultural Extension Services with over 18 years of service. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Virginia was a member of the Eastern Star for over 40 years. Along with her parents, Virginia was also preceded in death by her husband Jack Rakestraw; her daughter Brenda Moore; sisters Dorothy Moore and Mildred Apple; and brother John Robert Payne.

Virginia is survived by her son, Sammy Rakestraw and wife Jan; grandchildren Brian Rakestraw and wife April, Jennifer Powell and husband Bobby, Mark Rakestraw and wife Jennifer and Jonathan Moore and wife Jenni; great-grandchildren Garrett and Gauge Rakestraw, Tyler and Lane Powell, Lillian and Jack Rakestraw and Jenna Moore; sister Martha Alley and husband Milton; brother Lacy Payne and wife Rachel; son-in-law Thomas Moore and a large extended family.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Viewing
8:30a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory - Reidsville
1909 Richardson Drive, Reidsville, NC
Dec
23
Funeral service
Smyrna Presbyterian Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory - Reidsville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sincere sympathies for Virginia's family. The world lost a great woman but heaven gained a precious angel.
Jackie Powell
December 23, 2020
