Simmons, Virginia Pegg "Jenny"
March 18, 1940 - February 28, 2021
Virginia Pegg "Jenny" Simmons, 80, of Kernersville, NC, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 28, 2021.
Graveside funeral services celebrating her life will be held 2 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021 at Oak Ridge United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will greet friends following the service at the cemetery.
A native of Guilford County, NC, Jenny was the wife of the late Bobby Lee Simmons and the daughter of the late Elmer Rankin Pegg, Sr. and Lenora Weston Pegg. She graduated with the class of 1958 from Colfax High School where she played basketball and was named All-County. Jenny's greatest joy was being a homemaker and loving on her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include her three children, Terri Atkins and husband, Devon of Greensboro, NC, Jeff Simmons and wife Saundra of Lanesville, IN, and Jennifer Simmons and Carl Chase of Pleasant Garden, NC; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one brother, Charles Pegg and wife, Phyllis.
In addition to her husband and parents, Jenny was preceded in death by six sisters, and one brother.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to Hospice at AuthoraCare Collective, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 2, 2021.