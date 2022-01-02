Snider, Virginia Howard 'Ginny'
November 20, 1935 - December 30, 2021
Virginia Howard Snider, 86, passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Adams Farm Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
A native of Washington County, Alabama, Ginny was born on November 20, 1935 the daughter of the late Amon Howard, Sr. and Alma Burroughs Howard. Until her health declined, she was an active member of Summerfield United Methodist Church and devoted volunteer at Greensboro Urban Ministry, serving two days a week for 22 years. While she filled various roles there, she especially enjoyed working in the kitchen where she was able to socialize with the folks there. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers as well as crafts. At the church, she enjoyed decorating for special occasions.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Numa Edward 'Ed' Snider, Jr., brothers Amon Howard, Jr., Reginald Howard, and Stanley Howard, and sister Doris Parnell.
Surviving are her children Kurt E. Snider and his wife, Debi, of High Point; Kimberly D. Snider of Greensboro, and Kristin S. Webb and her husband, Timm, of Summerfield; sisters Brenda Howard, Janie Williams, Ronda Watley, and Gay Lynn all of Alabama, and Donna Nokes of Tennessee; brothers Robert Howard and Kenneth Howard both of Alabama.
A memorial service may be planned for a later date.
Special words of thanks and gratitude are extended to the staff at Adams Farm Nursing center for the loving care and attention Ginny received during her stay there.
In lieu of flowers, Ginny would be delighted that memorial contributions be made to Greensboro Urban Ministry, 305 West Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27406.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 2, 2022.