Weber, Virginia Ann



Ginny Weber, 77, of Lexington, KY, died peacefully at Baptist Hospital on March 17th, after a 10-year battle with Parkinson's. Ginny was born in Rockville Centre, NY to Erwin and Lydia (Perez) Weber. She was always interested in medical research, was an avid musician, able to play several instruments, enjoyed helping others in nursing homes with dog therapy, and loved being with and enjoying her family, friends and especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, George, three children: Ellen Dabrowski (Wilmette, IL), Peggy King (Lexington, KY) and Eric Weber (Germantown, TN), and 12 grandchildren. She spent the last year of her life in the excellent care of the staff at Taylor Manor Nursing Home, Versailles, KY. A memorial for Ginny will be arranged at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Taylor Manor Nursing Home, the Bluegrass Parkinson's Alliance or Sanders-Brown Center on Aging Clinic at UK. Care Cremation and Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with final care.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 24, 2021.