Gurkin, Vivian Frye
Greensboro - Vivian (Mitch) Frye Gurkin, 88, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Pennybyrn Care Center surrounded by loved ones.
Vivian was born in Greensboro to the late Augustus B. Frye and Thelma Cox Frye. She graduated from Bessemer High School and was employed for several years at Cone Mills Employment Office. She was a talented and creative cook and her gardening abilities were showcased by her beautiful plants and flowers. Vivian loved dolls and enjoyed sharing her extensive collection with others. Her love of travel was highlighted with an extensive trip to Alaska with her husband Fred.
Vivian was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Mark Guy Gurkin, and brother James Bradley Frye. Vivian is survived by her devoted husband of 64 years, Fred. P. Gurkin; brothers-in-law Jerry Hobbs, Johnny Gurkin (Judy) and Charles Gurkin (Becky); and her dear friend and sister-in-law, Polly Frye; nephews, Jonathan Hobbs, John John Gurkin, and a niece, Jamie Dombrowsky.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date at Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel.
In lieu of flowers please make memorials to the American Diabetes Association
, P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 in memory of Vivian Frye Gurkin.
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Dec. 10 to Dec. 16, 2020.