Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Vivian Frye Gurkin
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Gurkin, Vivian Frye

Greensboro - Vivian (Mitch) Frye Gurkin, 88, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Pennybyrn Care Center surrounded by loved ones.

Vivian was born in Greensboro to the late Augustus B. Frye and Thelma Cox Frye. She graduated from Bessemer High School and was employed for several years at Cone Mills Employment Office. She was a talented and creative cook and her gardening abilities were showcased by her beautiful plants and flowers. Vivian loved dolls and enjoyed sharing her extensive collection with others. Her love of travel was highlighted with an extensive trip to Alaska with her husband Fred.

Vivian was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Mark Guy Gurkin, and brother James Bradley Frye. Vivian is survived by her devoted husband of 64 years, Fred. P. Gurkin; brothers-in-law Jerry Hobbs, Johnny Gurkin (Judy) and Charles Gurkin (Becky); and her dear friend and sister-in-law, Polly Frye; nephews, Jonathan Hobbs, John John Gurkin, and a niece, Jamie Dombrowsky.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date at Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel.

In lieu of flowers please make memorials to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 in memory of Vivian Frye Gurkin.

Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record from Dec. 10 to Dec. 16, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Fred, I am so sorry to hear of Mitch´s passing. I always thought of her as the epitome of a southern gentile lady. She always seemed to handle things with such grace and will be dearly missed.
Diane Cox Murray, Cousin
December 16, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss! We are praying for you during this difficult time! Love You
Ray and Crystal Johnson
December 11, 2020
Fred, we were so sorry to hear about mitch. We loved her and she was a good friend. We will never forget the kindness she has shown to us. May god bless you.
Gene and martha cox
December 10, 2020
So sorry for your loss
Leah brooks merritt
December 10, 2020
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results