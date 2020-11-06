Sanders, W. Eugene
W. Eugene Sanders passed away on November 3, 2020, at home with his wife Barbara at his side. Eugene had the opportunity to share meaningful messages with close family members in the days immediately preceding.
Eugene's greatest joy in life was bringing happiness to his family. He thrived on attending, encouraging, and sometimes even coaching, the sporting and other activities his children and grandchildren engaged in. He made it a priority to plan surprises for his wife, and he especially loved taking his kids and later grandkids on special trips. Whether it was a beautiful beach or a challenging golf course, Disney or the Bahamas, it brought Eugene pleasure to provide new experiences and special memories for his family.
It also brought him pleasure to volunteer his time with the Salvation Army and to help children in need, usually in anonymous ways. Eugene's passion for helping children most likely stemmed from his own humble beginnings. Eugene was born just as his dad, Willis, was heading to basic training during WWII. Eugene met his dad for the first time when he was almost two years old. From then until Eugene graduated high school, they enjoyed small-town life in Kilgore, Texas, while his dad drove a truck for an oil company. His mother, Neoma, would again serve as his only parent when his father passed away suddenly while Eugene was in college. As the first in his family to go college, his mother worked several jobs to make sure he succeeded at the University of North Texas. It was there he met several of his closest life-long friends, but it wasn't until he was out in the working world, selling film for Kodak, that he met the woman he would share over 50 years of marriage with.
Barbara and Eugene raised four children together: Wayne, Julie, Craig and Brian. Wayne moved to Greensboro late last year to be able to spend more time with Eugene as he struggled with his health issues. In addition to being one of his dad's primary caregivers, Wayne joined Craig and Brian working at the company Eugene founded in 1988—Logan Systems. Eugene was proud to have his sons Craig and Brian take roles with Logan Systems in the 90's and help him grow it into a digital technology company and major regional provider of land records management for counties and municipalities.
While Eugene spent the last fifteen years in Greensboro, Eugene remained a Texan at heart. He was ever loyal to the Texas Longhorns, the Dallas Cowboys, and his favorite Tex-Mex restaurants. Aside from family, friends, and Texas, Eugene's other great love was golf. He indulged in trips to Ireland and Scotland to play the famed courses where golf began, and to his delight, he made a hole-in-one at Turnberry.
In addition to his dedicated wife Barbara, Eugene leaves behind the following family members to honor his memory: son Wayne and his wife Cindy; daughter Julie and her husband Bill Harper; son Craig and his wife Natalie; son Brian and his wife Jeanne; Grandchildren Michael Love, Amanda Richardson and her husband Steven, Will Love and his fiancée Rebecca, Brooke Sanders, Courtney Sanders, Alexander Sanders and Nicolas Sanders; and great-grandchildren Lydia Richardson and Ocean Love.
His family will celebrate Eugene's life in a service on Saturday, November 7. Current circumstances limit the service to family only, but memories can be shared with the family by mailing them to P.O. Box 20844, Greensboro, NC 27420. Those who wish to honor Eugene's life through a gift may do so by donating to the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club of Greensboro, 1311 S. Eugene Street, Greensboro, NC 27406, and specifically identifying the donation as being in memory of Eugene Sanders.
