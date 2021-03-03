Menu
W. Frank Jones
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
1118 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Jones, W. Frank

September 10, 1936 - February 28, 2021

Walter Frank Jones, 84, of Brown Summit, NC, passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021, at Forbis & Dick Elm Street Chapel in Greensboro, NC. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park in Greensboro, NC. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 4, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Forbis & Dick Elm Street Chapel.

Mr. Jones began his career as a fire fighter in August of 1956 and continued his career as fire chief in Greensboro, NC from 1988 until his retirement in 1993. Frank was a 32nd degree Mason, a Shriner and a member of the 100 Club.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Benton and Dixie Jones and sister Yvonne Jones Smith. He is survived by his wife Phyllis Britt Jones, children Michael Jones and Lisa Jones Wright and husband (Rick), six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com. Forbis & Dick Funeral Service North Elm Street chapel is serving the Jones family.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Forbis & Dick Elm Street Chapel
NC
Mar
5
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Forbis & Dick Elm Street Chapel
Greensboro, NC
Frank was a great man that instilled confidence and knowledge in the department he lead. When I needed a friend, he was there. He was an encouraged. He will be missed. My prayers are for the family that our God will give them comfort in Jesus' name.
Robert Johnson
March 5, 2021
So sorry to hear of my friend's passing. Frank was a joy to work with. He always displayed common sense and a genuine desire to do what was best for his employees and the City.
Bob Reavis
March 3, 2021
I met Chief Frank Jones through my brother who served with and retired from the Greensboro Fire Department. Wherever Frank was stationed and whatever his assignment, he was a welcoming and helpful presence for others in the public safety field. In retirement he remained a strong ambassador for public safety and offered common sense encouragement for those of us still serving. My thanks for his service and may his family find comfort during this sad time. David Wray, Member Greensboro Police (1981-2006)
David Wray
March 3, 2021
Brad Cox
March 3, 2021
I had the honor and good fortune to work under Frank's tutelage for 12 years. He was a mentor, a teacher and, most importantly, a friend. I could never list all the valuable lessons I learned from Frank but I know that hardly a day went by, during my career, that his wisdom and guidance did not come to mind. He was appreciated and loved by so many and will be missed by all that knew him. My condolences to Phyllis, Mike, Lisa and all the grandchildren.
Brad Cox
March 3, 2021
I will always be grateful to Chief Jones for hiring me in 1984. He was a great leader and person. Sincere condolences to his family. He will be missed.
David Reid
March 3, 2021
