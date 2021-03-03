Jones, W. Frank
September 10, 1936 - February 28, 2021
Walter Frank Jones, 84, of Brown Summit, NC, passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021, at Forbis & Dick Elm Street Chapel in Greensboro, NC. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park in Greensboro, NC. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 4, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Forbis & Dick Elm Street Chapel.
Mr. Jones began his career as a fire fighter in August of 1956 and continued his career as fire chief in Greensboro, NC from 1988 until his retirement in 1993. Frank was a 32nd degree Mason, a Shriner and a member of the 100 Club.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Benton and Dixie Jones and sister Yvonne Jones Smith. He is survived by his wife Phyllis Britt Jones, children Michael Jones and Lisa Jones Wright and husband (Rick), six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 3, 2021.