I had the honor and good fortune to work under Frank's tutelage for 12 years. He was a mentor, a teacher and, most importantly, a friend. I could never list all the valuable lessons I learned from Frank but I know that hardly a day went by, during my career, that his wisdom and guidance did not come to mind. He was appreciated and loved by so many and will be missed by all that knew him. My condolences to Phyllis, Mike, Lisa and all the grandchildren.

Brad Cox March 3, 2021