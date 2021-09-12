Menu
Wade Friddle
FUNERAL HOME
Rich and Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service
306 Glenwood Ave
Burlington, NC
Friddle, Wade

Wade Friddle, 84, of Whitsett, passed away at his home on Friday, September 10, 2021.

A native of Guilford County, he was husband of the late Louise Kernodle Friddle, and the son of Clyde and Hattie Friddle, both deceased.

Wade was a farmer and also worked for Friddle Construction for many years. He was a member of Brick Reformed Church.

He is survived by his three children, Jeff Friddle and wife Lynette of Liberty, Michael "Pete" Friddle of Whitsett, Kristie Coble and husband Gerald of Supply, NC; five grandchildren, Charlie Friddle, Jason Friddle, Evan Friddle, Jake Coble and Andrew Coble; four great grandchildren and two sisters; Helen Dawson and Shirley Vaden. He was preceded in death by his brother, Kelly Friddle and one sister, Grace Smith.

The family will receive friends Monday, September 13, 2021, from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm at Brick Reformed Church. A graveside service will be held in the church cemetery immediately following the visitation. At other times the family will be at the residence.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Brick Reformed Church Memorial Fund, 3699 Brick Church Rd, Burlington, NC 27215 or to AuthroaCare Hospice Home, 914 Chapel Hill Rd. Burlington, NC 27215.

Rich and Thompson Funeral Service
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Brick Reformed Church
NC
Sep
13
Graveside service
the church cemetery
NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jeff, Lynette and family, We are so sorry for your loss. Your father was always kind, friendly and helpful to us. Prayers to you and your family during this difficult time.
Ray and Melody Tilley
Friend
September 13, 2021
Jeff, Pete and Kristie, so sorry for the loss of your dad. May God help you find peace and comfort know if my g Wade is no longer suffering. My thoughts and prayers are with each of you and your families during this time.
Carolyn Hayden Welker Davis
Friend
September 12, 2021
