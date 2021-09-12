Friddle, Wade



Wade Friddle, 84, of Whitsett, passed away at his home on Friday, September 10, 2021.



A native of Guilford County, he was husband of the late Louise Kernodle Friddle, and the son of Clyde and Hattie Friddle, both deceased.



Wade was a farmer and also worked for Friddle Construction for many years. He was a member of Brick Reformed Church.



He is survived by his three children, Jeff Friddle and wife Lynette of Liberty, Michael "Pete" Friddle of Whitsett, Kristie Coble and husband Gerald of Supply, NC; five grandchildren, Charlie Friddle, Jason Friddle, Evan Friddle, Jake Coble and Andrew Coble; four great grandchildren and two sisters; Helen Dawson and Shirley Vaden. He was preceded in death by his brother, Kelly Friddle and one sister, Grace Smith.



The family will receive friends Monday, September 13, 2021, from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm at Brick Reformed Church. A graveside service will be held in the church cemetery immediately following the visitation. At other times the family will be at the residence.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Brick Reformed Church Memorial Fund, 3699 Brick Church Rd, Burlington, NC 27215 or to AuthroaCare Hospice Home, 914 Chapel Hill Rd. Burlington, NC 27215.



Rich and Thompson Funeral Service



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 12, 2021.