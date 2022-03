Wairagee Soopersaud



Greensboro — Wairagee Soopersaud, 71, died Wednesday, June 9, 2021. A wake service with viewing will be held today from 6 to 9 p.m. at New Light Baptist Church, 1105 Willow Rd. Arrangements provided by Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 11, 2021.