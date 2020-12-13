Hooper, Walter McGehee
March 27, 1931 - December 7, 2020
Walter McGehee Hooper, 89, of 12 Woodstock Close, Oxford, UK, died peacefully on Monday, December 7, 2020. Walter was a native of Reidsville, N.C. He earned a B.A. in English and an M.A. in Education from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He served in the U.S. Army for 2 years. He began his career teaching at the University of Kentucky. He began reading the writings of C.S. Lewis and corresponded with Lewis for several years before traveling to Oxford and meeting Lewis. In June, 1963, he traveled to England to study at Exeter's College summer session. During that time he met C.S. Lewis personally and had several meetings with him. He began helping Lewis with his correspondence and served as Lewis's secretary. He returned to Kentucky to complete his teaching assignment before returning to Oxford for a permanent move. C.S. Lewis was in declining health and died on November 22, 1963 before Walter's return in January 1964. Walter was named Literary Executor of the C.S. Lewis Estate and later was named as one of the Trustees of the Estate. Walter has remained in Oxford for more than 50 years committed to keeping the works of C.S. Lewis alive. He was a Preeminent scholar of C.S. Lewis's works and edited numerous volumes of Lewis's writings. Walter was predeceased by his parents, Arch Boyd Hooper and Madge Kemp Hooper; half-brother William Winchester Hooper (Dorothy); brothers Robert Joyce Hooper, Arch Boyd Hooper, Jr.; Sister, Judy Sizemore Hooper (Stanley). Survivors: David Alexander Hooper (Emma Sue); Sister-in-law, Virginia Hazelwood Hooper, all of Reidsville, NC, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held in early January at the Oxford Oratory. The service will be live-streamed. Burial will be in Oxford. Citty Funeral Home is assisting the Hooper family. Online condolences may be sent to: www.cittyfh.com
