Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Walter Vernon Jones Jr.
1936 - 2022
BORN
1936
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Loflin Funeral Home
212 W Swannanoa Ave
Liberty, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Graveside service
Apr, 23 2022
11:00a.m.
Fairview Cemetery
Send Flowers
Jones, Jr., Walter Vernon

Walter Vernon Jones, 86, went to be with the Lord April 15, 2022 at Friends Home West. He was born January 8, 1936 in Burlington, NC to the late Walter V. Jones and Erma Love Jones.

Walter graduated from Liberty High School and proudly served four years in the US Navy on several different battleships. After his service, he earned his bachelor's in textiles from NC State University. He followed in his father's footsteps in the textile industry and then later transitioned to sales.

On August 25, 1957, he married Esther Overman and through the years they lived and raised their children in Raleigh, NC, Charlottesville, VA, Liberty, NC, Morganton, NC and Greensboro, NC. He was a member of Guilford College United Methodist Church and was a frequent attendee of vespers on Sunday evenings at Friends Home West.

Walter is survived by three children, Keith V. Jones and wife, Susan, of Greensboro, NC; Kevin Jones and wife, Judy, of Indianapolis, IN; Todd Jones of Greensboro, NC; grandchildren Jason Coble and wife Brittany, Justin Coble and wife, Peri; Madison Jones and husband, Joe Fischer; three great-grandsons; Jake Coble, Easton Coble and Bryson Coble, sister, Barbara Cummings; brother, John Jones; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Allred; along with a host of nieces and nephews.

Walter loved his children, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother, sister, nieces, nephews and friends at FHW. He always enjoyed a great conversation over a meal, meeting new people, tackling a new puzzle, and going to see movies with his sons. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his wife of 64 years. The two were inseparable. He was one of the most strong and courageous men that any of us knew. He battled a terminal illness with a smile on his face and gratitude in his heart for all those who loved and cared for him. Words cannot express how grateful the family is to Kathy Forbes, a family friend who loved and cared for both Esther and Walter. We would also like to thank all those on floor 2 of building 5000.

A graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Liberty, NC on April 23 at 11 a.m.

Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty is honored to serve the Jones family. Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at www.LoflinFH.com.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
23
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Fairview Cemetery
Liberty, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Loflin Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Loflin Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.