Jones, Jr., Walter Vernon
Walter Vernon Jones, 86, went to be with the Lord April 15, 2022 at Friends Home West. He was born January 8, 1936 in Burlington, NC to the late Walter V. Jones and Erma Love Jones.
Walter graduated from Liberty High School and proudly served four years in the US Navy on several different battleships. After his service, he earned his bachelor's in textiles from NC State University. He followed in his father's footsteps in the textile industry and then later transitioned to sales.
On August 25, 1957, he married Esther Overman and through the years they lived and raised their children in Raleigh, NC, Charlottesville, VA, Liberty, NC, Morganton, NC and Greensboro, NC. He was a member of Guilford College United Methodist Church and was a frequent attendee of vespers on Sunday evenings at Friends Home West.
Walter is survived by three children, Keith V. Jones and wife, Susan, of Greensboro, NC; Kevin Jones and wife, Judy, of Indianapolis, IN; Todd Jones of Greensboro, NC; grandchildren Jason Coble and wife Brittany, Justin Coble and wife, Peri; Madison Jones and husband, Joe Fischer; three great-grandsons; Jake Coble, Easton Coble and Bryson Coble, sister, Barbara Cummings; brother, John Jones; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Allred; along with a host of nieces and nephews.
Walter loved his children, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother, sister, nieces, nephews and friends at FHW. He always enjoyed a great conversation over a meal, meeting new people, tackling a new puzzle, and going to see movies with his sons. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his wife of 64 years. The two were inseparable. He was one of the most strong and courageous men that any of us knew. He battled a terminal illness with a smile on his face and gratitude in his heart for all those who loved and cared for him. Words cannot express how grateful the family is to Kathy Forbes, a family friend who loved and cared for both Esther and Walter. We would also like to thank all those on floor 2 of building 5000.
A graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Liberty, NC on April 23 at 11 a.m.
Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty is honored to serve the Jones family. Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at www.LoflinFH.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 20, 2022.