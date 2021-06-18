Menu
Walter Paul "Walt" Maynard
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel
6000 W. Gate City Blvd
Greensboro, NC
Maynard, Walter "Walt" Paul

March 23, 1938 - June 13, 2021

Walter "Walt" Paul Maynard, 83, passed away on Sunday, June 13, 3021.

A memorial service celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Hanes-Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel, 6000 West Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro. Interment will follow at a later date, in Salisbury National Cemetery in Salisbury, NC. The family will receive friends immediately following the memorial service there at the funeral home.

Born in Middleton, Ohio to the late Walter Hopkins Maynard and Mary Arulalean Maynard, Walt was a member of Christ United Methodist Church. He served in the United States Navy and graduated with a bachelor's degree from the University of Kentucky. Walt worked outside sales with Armco, Inc.; sales with Carolina Steel; was a general contractor for Bluegrass Builders in Greensboro; and later became a real estate agent for Allen Tate Realtors. He was a member of the Gate City Lions Club, an outdoor enthusiast, enjoyed boating and fishing, was a fishing tackle collector as well as a stamp and antique gun collector. Walt was a loving and devoted, husband, father, grandfather, and friend who was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew him.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Bobbie Maynard; sons, Rob Maynard and his Deanne and Matt Maynard and his wife, Jen; his grandchildren, Hayleigh, Ryder, Parker, and Gweny; along with other extended family and friends.

Online condolences may be made at www.hanes-lineberryfhsedgefield.com.


Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel
6000 W. Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel
Sponsored by Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel Sedgefield Chapel.
On behalf of the Mckoin Family, and the entire staff of Steve's Friendly BP, we offer our deepest sympathy and prayers to Mrs. Maynard, and her entire family. Mr. and Mrs. Maynard are long time customers of our station, and Mr. Maynard will be missed. May God's promise of eternal life bring you all peace during this difficult time. Steve Mckoin, Jr. Steve's Friendly BP
Steve Mckoin
Work
June 22, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I was so surprised when I heard the news of his passing. Prayers for you and your family.
Sue Chase
June 19, 2021
