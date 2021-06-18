On behalf of the Mckoin Family, and the entire staff of Steve's Friendly BP, we offer our deepest sympathy and prayers to Mrs. Maynard, and her entire family. Mr. and Mrs. Maynard are long time customers of our station, and Mr. Maynard will be missed. May God's promise of eternal life bring you all peace during this difficult time. Steve Mckoin, Jr. Steve's Friendly BP

Steve Mckoin Work June 22, 2021