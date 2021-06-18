Maynard, Walter "Walt" Paul
March 23, 1938 - June 13, 2021
Walter "Walt" Paul Maynard, 83, passed away on Sunday, June 13, 3021.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Hanes-Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel, 6000 West Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro. Interment will follow at a later date, in Salisbury National Cemetery in Salisbury, NC. The family will receive friends immediately following the memorial service there at the funeral home.
Born in Middleton, Ohio to the late Walter Hopkins Maynard and Mary Arulalean Maynard, Walt was a member of Christ United Methodist Church. He served in the United States Navy and graduated with a bachelor's degree from the University of Kentucky. Walt worked outside sales with Armco, Inc.; sales with Carolina Steel; was a general contractor for Bluegrass Builders in Greensboro; and later became a real estate agent for Allen Tate Realtors. He was a member of the Gate City Lions Club, an outdoor enthusiast, enjoyed boating and fishing, was a fishing tackle collector as well as a stamp and antique gun collector. Walt was a loving and devoted, husband, father, grandfather, and friend who was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew him.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Bobbie Maynard; sons, Rob Maynard and his Deanne and Matt Maynard and his wife, Jen; his grandchildren, Hayleigh, Ryder, Parker, and Gweny; along with other extended family and friends.
Online condolences may be made at www.hanes-lineberryfhsedgefield.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 18, 2021.