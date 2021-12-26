Menu
Walter Edward "Eddie" Weaver
Reidsville High School
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory - Reidsville
1909 Richardson Drive
Reidsville, NC
Walter Edward "Eddie" Weaver

Reidsville — Walter Edward "Eddie" Weaver, 68, of Maiden Lane, passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at the Gibson Hospice Home of Rockingham County with his faithful brother by his side.

A memorial service will be held 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Wilkerson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Heath Lloyd officiating. Military honors will be performed by the Rockingham Honor Guard. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Eddie was born in Rockingham County to the late Joseph and Nell Weaver. He graduated from Reidsville High School in 1971 and was a member of the 1970 Reidsville State Championship football team. Eddie was a fearless disabled veteran serving in both the US Army and the US Navy for a combined total of 9 years. He served as a squad leader on a field artillery unit while in the Army, and later worked as a rescue swimmer on a search and rescue helicopter while in the Navy. While in Vietnam he was exposed to Agent Orange, which led to his MS and blindness. He never complained about his disabilities and was very intentional to remain independent. Along with his parents, Eddie was also preceded in death by his sister, Wanda Jo Weaver.

He is survived by his devoted brother who lived by his side for 44 years, Danny Weaver and fiancé Sharon Loye and many friends. Danny would like to thank his "Big Brother," Dr. Ken Karb for his relentless care and support over the years.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, in Eddie's name, at PO Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Wilkerson Funeral Home
1909 Richardson Drive, Reidsville, NC
Dec
28
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
Wilkerson Funeral Home
1909 Richardson Drive, Reidsville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory - Reidsville
6 Entries
Danny, this is your cousin John - Aunt Maxie's son. I just heard about Eddie's death and I wanted to send you my sympathies. I remember visiting your home in Reidsville, going to see Uncle Joe. Eddie was my age, so we had many good times as cousins. I hate that we lost touch over the years. I am touched by his service to his country, and your service to him.
John Johnson
Family
February 23, 2022
May God bless the family of the wonderful person who was Eddie Weaver in this time of sorrow.
Sasha Carson
December 28, 2021
