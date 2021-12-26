Danny, this is your cousin John - Aunt Maxie's son. I just heard about Eddie's death and I wanted to send you my sympathies. I remember visiting your home in Reidsville, going to see Uncle Joe. Eddie was my age, so we had many good times as cousins. I hate that we lost touch over the years. I am touched by his service to his country, and your service to him.

John Johnson Family February 23, 2022