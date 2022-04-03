Fulp, Wanda Brewer
Wanda Brewer Fulp, age 75, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Wanda, more commonly known by her loved ones as "Nanny" was born on November 7th, 1946 to the late Margaret and Grady Brewer. Wanda was the younger sister to the late Mike Brewer and Eddie Brewer. Although small in stature, her heart for her family and friends was immense. She was known for her witty remarks, tender heart towards others, and devotion to her Savior Jesus Christ. She loved family gatherings, Don Williams, hummingbirds, and a good cup of coffee. She is survived by her three treasured sons, Louis Mayer, Thomas Mayer Jr. and Bradley Mayer, and her beloved daughter, Delory Cline, former spouses Thomas Mayer Sr, and James Fulp. Her family was everything to her and this was exemplified in word and deed by her devotion to her 10 grandchildren; Eldest Savannah Mayer, Vayda Cline, Kyndall Mayer, Gracie Mayer, Bradley Mayer, Henry Mayer, Hannah Cline, Sadie Mayer, Braydon Mayer, and youngest Brooklyn Mayer. Nanny was also very fond of and excited to meet her soon to be great-grandchild, Samuel Ebert. Her grandchildren's fondest memories of their Nanny include annual Easter egg hunts with the honorary "golden egg" that held a $10 bill, hand-stuffed Christmas stockings, and her southern-style cooking. Wanda's passing certainly leaves a void in the lives of those she left on Earth, but we fix our eyes toward Heaven- knowing that He is good, remembering the good times shared, holding each other tighter, and trusting that we will see her again and it will be a glorious day. Nanny, go rest high on that mountain.
Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel is assisting the Fulp family. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 3, 2022.