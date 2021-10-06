Kurdian, Wanda GibsonWanda Gibson Kurdian, 83, of Greensboro, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021. She was the loving wife of Charles Robert Kurdian.Born on January 19, 1938 in Winston-Salem, she was the daughter of the late Pauline Whicker Cornwell. Wanda retired from Lucent Technologies and loved playing the piano, listening to Floyd Crammer CDs and tending to her garden, which had beautiful irises. Wanda always had a way to make the Christmas holidays special with her family. From making Christmas cookies, decorating the tree together, and opening presents, her family knew how much they were loved and Wanda knew that those memories would last them a lifetime. Wanda was a religious person who loved telling others about Jesus.In addition to her mother, she is preceded in death by a grandson, Keanon Milton; sister, Aurelia Ruffin; and her beloved dog, Misty.Wanda is survived by her husband, Charles Kurdian; daughters, Dawn Everly and husband Richard and Amy Andress and husband Chris; and two grandsons, Clint Crabtree and Tyler Andress.A private graveside service will be held at Westminster Gardens Mausoleum.