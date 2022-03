Wanda Elaine Parham



Reidsville — Wanda Elaine Parham, 59, died Wednesday, December 15, 2021. A celebration of life service will held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, December 22 at Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services Chapel, at 1900 Vanstory St., Greensboro. Visitation will be at 4 p.m.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 21, 2021.