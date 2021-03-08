Smith, Wanda Gail Holt
October 18, 1953 - March 6, 2021
Wanda Gail Holt Smith, 67, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 6, 2021.
Wanda's funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9 at the Ai Church (corner of Highway 68 and Alcorn Road) with Pastor Junior Stevens and Pastor Wayne Marion officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will greet friends beginning at 1 o'clock at the church. Pandemic guidelines will be observed to include face masks and social distancing. Friends may pay their respects Tuesday morning from 9 a.m. until noon at Forbis & Dick – Stokesdale.
A native of Rockingham County, Wanda was born on October 18, 1953 the daughter of the late Charlie Reid Holt, Jr. and Betty Jo Stevens Holt. Wanda was a beautician for over 50 years and developed quite a following of clients that became friends. She graduated from NW Guilford High School, Class of '71, and completed beauty school the same year. Wanda was a loving and devoted wife, mother and Nana, and caretaker of family members, both young and old. She loved her Lord and family more than anything. On August 28, 1971 she married Joseph I. Smith, Jr.
Surviving are her husband Joe of the home; 3 children Angel Smith Jones (William) of Madison, Nicole Smith Shelton (Stephen) of Madison, and Mark Adam Smith of Summerfield; 2 sisters Carol Walker (Philip) of Reidsville and Debbie Manley (Nick) all of Reidsville; brother Kenneth Holt (Susan) of Stuart, Va; and 7 grandchildren Morgan Smith, Kaitlyn Shelton, Maddie Smith, Aubrey Shelton, Mason Smith, Selah Jones, and Micah Smith.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 4615 Dundas Drive, Greensboro, NC 27407.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 8, 2021.