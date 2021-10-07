Bowes, Warren "Tony"
October 14, 1946 - October 3, 2021
Tony Bowes, 74, of Greensboro, NC, finished his long battle with Parkinson's disease and joined his Savior Jesus Christ on October 3rd, 2021. He passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family.
He was born to parents Warren and Annie Lou Bowes, on October 14, 1946, in Mebane, NC. Tony graduated from East Carolina University in 1969.
He married Gloria, the love of his life, in 1971, who survives him. Tony is also survived by son Andrew and wife Carmen, son Matthew and wife Cayce, and grandson Miles Anthony, brother Michael and wife Gloria, mother-in-law Ruby Pace, as well as many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews. Tony was predeceased by his parents as well as his father-in-law Edwin Pace and brother-in-law Edwin Pace, Jr.
Tony was known for his love of baseball. He played in high school as well as various adult leagues until age 50 before retiring his glove. He loved watching his sons play soccer and he never missed a game. He was an avid Tar Heel fan, cheering on numerous National Championships. He was able to witness Carolina beating Duke one last time on Saturday, October 2nd.
The family would like to thank Tony's special caregiver, Angie Yokley.
The celebration of life will be held at Friendly Avenue Baptist Church on Friday, October 8th at 2 p.m. Visitation with the family will be at 1 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Friendly Avenue Baptist Church, 4800 W. Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27410.
Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 7, 2021.