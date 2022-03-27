Hyatt, Sr., Wayne Roger
May 10, 1943 - March 23, 2022
Wayne Roger Hyatt, Sr., age 78, of Julian, North Carolina went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Pelican Health in Thomasville.
He was the owner and operator of First Choice Plumbing and worked at AC Corp for many years prior to that. Wayne was a member of Red Cross Baptist Church where he loved his church family and greatly enjoyed Go-Cart and Stock Car Racing. A beloved baseball coach, Wayne loved people and loved helping people. His greatest joy was being a Paw-Paw.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Red Cross Baptist Church, 2961 Monda Road, Climax, NC; burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation one hour prior to the service at the church and other times at the family home.
He was the son of the late Willard Morris and Allene McClintock Hyatt and was also preceded in death by his paternal grandparents who raised him, Jesse Cebron and Laura Jane Stone Hyatt; and grandson, Trevor Wayne Hyatt.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 55 years, Linda McBride Hyatt; daughter, Wendy Denny; son, Wayne Hyatt, Jr.; grandchildren, Taylor Hyatt Wilson (Daniel), Seth Hyatt (Amber), Anderson Hyatt, Mackenzie Owens and Hannah Owens; and great-grandchildren, Keelii Wilson and Lila Wilson.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 27, 2022.